UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report October, 2018

Highlights

UNICEF continued to support DRC’s efforts to combat the polio epidemic. The second round of the polio campaign response exceeded the 5,155,255 targeted children, reaching 5,220,754 children under five years old in seven provinces.

Following the resumption of inter-ethnic conflict, more than 72,000 people were newly displaced in Djugu territory, Ituri. UNICEF provided the affected population with WASH, health, and nutrition support, including unconditional cash transfers and/or NFI assistance. Two child-friendly spaces were also set up and 5,532 children were reintegrated in schools.

Based on various sources, 669,820 Congolese nationals were returned from Angola, with an estimated 30% being children under 18 years old. UNICEF conducted multi-sectoral assessments and provided cash, emergency shelter, and WASH assistance.

Situation in Numbers

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Mass returns of Congolese nationals from Angola were witnessed since the beginning of the month. With an estimated 669,8201 Congolese returnees entering the Kasai, Kasai Central and Kwango provinces. While the most vulnerable are living with host families in health zones along the border, some have continued their way to their areas of origin. In areas where the concentration of returnees is high, proper and adequate access to basic services is a serious issue (health and nutrition care, water and sanitation, education and protection), consequently increasing the risk for epidemics. Some humanitarian interventions are ongoing, but the remoteness and poor accessibility of affected areas along the border remain significant challenges. In Kasai and Kasai Central provinces, the identification of unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) by UNICEF and partners is ongoing among the Congolese returnees from Angola. To date, 387 UASC have been identified. Identification, Tracing, and Reunification (IDTR) of the children as well as the provision of temporary assistance to the population has started.

The quarterly bulletin of the nutrition surveillance and early warning system (August to October 2018) revealed that 65 out of 435 health zones present at least four indicators out of the threshold and present a nutrition alert. The most affected provinces \are Kasai Central and Sankuru provinces with 33% of the alerts, and Kwilu and Kwango provinces with 32%. For the first time, four health zones in Ituri (Komanda), Kasai (Kamuesha, Tshikappa) and Sankuru (Tshumbe) presented nutrition alerts.

During the month of October, 128 cholera cases and 6 deaths due to cholera were reported in the provinces of Haut Katanga, Haut Lomami, and Lualaba. Of these, 113 cases and five deaths were in Haut Katanga, of which 62 cholera cases and two deaths were recorded in Lubumbashi Health Zone.

During the reporting period, 2,382 cases and 23 deaths from measles were recorded in the provinces of Haut Katanga, Haut Lomami and Lualaba.