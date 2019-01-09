UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report November 2018

Highlights

• UNICEF’s response on the North Kivu and Ituri Ebola outbreak can be found on a biweekly basis on Ebola’s latest situation report: https://www.unicef.org/appeals/drc_sitreps.html

• While UNICEF is ramping up a multi sectoral response in the Kasai and Kasai Central regions to support mass returns of Congolese from Angola, UNICEF conducted a multi sectoral multi agency assessment in the bordering Kwango region. With support of partners UNICEF is also organizing an emergency response in this area.

• The campaign for the 30 December 2018 presidential and legislative elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo officially started Thursday, 22 November 2018, after midnight, for a period of 30 days

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

4.49 million Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) (OCHA, April 2018)

7,900,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, Jan.2018)

2,000,000 children are suffering from Severe Acute malnutrition (DRC Cluster Nutrition, May 2018)

24,550 cases of cholera reported since January 2018 (Ministry of Health, September 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018 US$ 268 million UNICEF’s Response with Partners

41% of required funds available

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

• The current DRC context is dominated by different threat profiles; the first category is armed conflict with a prominent level of humanitarian consequences in North Kivu more specifically Beni and surrounding areas, in Tanganyika province where armed conflict persists between FARDC and armed groups, the continuing intercommunal conflict in the Kasai provinces, the ongoing Ebola outbreak in northeastern North Kivu province and Ituri with the number of cases confirmed exceeding 300, it is now becoming the country's largest-ever Ebola outbreak, and it increasingly more difficult to anticipate the end of it. Finally, the upcoming 30th December elections and the electoral campaigns which have started on November 22nd are bringing a great deal of tensions acrossDRC, especially in the main cities.

• In addition, the situation in Kasai has become more complex with more than 669,8201 Congolese who returned from Angola, 33% of them being children who have crossed the border in difficult conditions and are in need of acute humanitarian assistance. As the result of displacements of Congolese population from Angola, many Unidentified and Separated children (UASC) have been recorded, but their identification is still ongoing. To date, 240 UASC have been identified in Luambo, 541 in Kamako and 350 in Kwango. Identification and family tracing activities and temporary assistance in foster family care are implemented. Psychosocial activities through mobile child friendly spaces are also being initiated in some of the areas of return

• In November 2018, a total of 66 health zones, out of the 463 that reported malnutrition, had at least four out of five standard indicators over the threshold. The 66 Health Zones are in 14 Provinces of the country and can be categorized into two groups:

✓ 3 health zones that had never appeared so far on malnutrition alert previously

✓ 63 Health Zones that have been “malnutrition” declared on alert at least once in previous newsletters.

• During the month of November, 2,698 cases of cholera were notified in 14 provinces mainly in Tanganyika, Kasai Oriental, South Kivu, Haut Katanga and Lomami adding 81.7% of the total cases.

Followed by Sankuru, Kongo Central, Nord Kivu and Haut Lomami with 14.8 % of the cases.

• During the reporting period, 4,455 cases and 74 deaths from measles were recorded in the provinces of Haut Katanga, Haut Lomami and Lualaba.

• Ebola Outbreak: As of 30 November, a total of 434 cases of Ebola have been recorded in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, of which 386 are confirmed cases. 201 deaths were recorded in the ten affected health zones. UNICEF’s response can be found here: https://www.unicef.org/appeals/drc_sitreps.html