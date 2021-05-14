UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: February 2021

Highlights

Following the confirmation of Ebola resurgence in eastern DRC, UNICEF deployed additional staff and sent medical equipment and supplies to North Kivu. In February, 8 suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease have been reported, including 4 deaths.

After more than two months at home following the second wave of COVID-19, primary and secondary school students returned to school on Monday 22 February 2021 in the DRC.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has already reported a total of 9,972 suspected measles cases. According to statistics provided by the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (PEV), more than 84% of cases are located in the province of Sud and Nord-Ubangi.

In February 2021, 52,614 people affected by humanitarian crises in Ituri, North-Kivu and Tanganyika provinces have been provided with Non Food Items (NFI) life-saving emergency packages through UNICEF’s Rapid Response (UniRR).

As of 28th February 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected 23 out of the 26 provinces in the DRC, with a total of 25,913 confirmed cases.