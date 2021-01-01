UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11: November 2020

Highlights

• As of 18st November, the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) confirmed the end of the latest Ebola outbreak in Equateur Province in the north-west of the country. The 11th outbreak to hit the DRC since 1976, and the second in Equateur in less than two years, killed 55 people and infected 130. 2 children died and 11 were infected.

• As of 30th November 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected 22 out of the 26 provinces in the DRC, with a total of 12,987 confirmed cases.

Compared to October, 1,657 additional people have been affected by Covid-19. Kinshasa continues to be the most affected province with 10,008 cases.

• In Ituri Province, 286 cases of bubonic plague, including 27 deaths were reported since August.

• 67,815 people affected by humanitarian crises in Ituri and North-Kivu provinces have been provided with NFI life-saving emergency packages through UNICEF’s Rapid Response (UniRR). Since January 2020, UniRR's interventions have provided assistance to 499,788 peoples (110% of yearly target for 2020).