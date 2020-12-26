UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10: October 2020

Highlights

As of 12st October, and after more than 6 months at home, due to the exceptional context of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), millions of primary and secondary school students went back to school in the Democratic Republic of Congo,). Unicef continues to support the Government of DRC in sensitizing parents for a massive return of children to school and the effective resumption of classes, while respecting COVID-19 prevention measures.

In South Kivu, security situation continues to be marked by the Hauts Plateaux intercommunity crisis in Fizi, Mwenga and Uvira territories, where child protection needs are particularly important. 150 Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) and more than 400 children associated to local militias have been registered in October, while 76 allegations of grave violations are under documentation. UNICEF continue to provide Health and Child Protection services to affected population, despite limited logistics and security access to the zones.