UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: January 2021

Highlights

As of 31st January 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected 22 out of the 26 provinces in the DRC, with a total of 22,842 confirmed cases.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has already reported a total of 5,221 suspected measles cases. According to statistics provided by the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (PEV), more than 41% of cases are located in the province of Sud Ubangi.

A resurgence of violence in the southern Central African Republic in December 2020 led to refugee outflows from the country into the northern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The outflows were an addition to the already existent CAR refugees in North Ubangi, South Ubangi and Bas-Uele, that had arrived in 2013 and 2017. As at the 31 January 2021, 92,053 new CAR refugees had crossed over into the three DRC provinces, according to border authorities’ sources.