UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report May 2019

• During the month of May 2019, 8,795 school aged boys and girls (5 to 17 years) affected by crisis received learning materials

• In May 2019, a total of 83,896 persons benefited from a WASH package delivered by UNICEF partners, of which 23,544 people affected by ongoing conflicts, 60,117 persons affected or at risk of cholera epidemics

• In May 2019, a total of 11,105 children (5,174 girls, or 47%) affected by conflict received a child protection assistance

• Ebola outbreak: as of 26 May 2019, 1,920 total cases of Ebola, 1,826 confirmed cases and 1,187 deaths linked to Ebola have been recorded in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

• The latest nutrition surveillance and early warning system sheet as of April 2019, reveals that 49 out of 452 (10.8%) health zones are in alert. The most affected province is Kasai central (with 13 health zones out of 26), Kasai (with 6 out of 19), Kwango (5 out of 14), Sankuru (5 for each out of 19) and Kwilu (5 out of 24). The results of nutritional surveys conducted in the health zones of Camp de Meri and ABA (Haut Uele province); Biringi (Ituri province) and Yumbi (Mai Ndombe province), have been validated. The key results are summarized in the table below:

Provinces Health zones GAM prevalThe nutritional situation is considered most worrying in Yumbi health zone in Mai Ndombe province with a GAM rate of 16.5% and a SAM of 5.0%.

• As of March 31, 2019, Tanganyika has 480,283 IDPs and 669,141 returnees over the last 18 months. 12 IDP sites are located around the city of Kalemie with an estimated population of 72,618 people. To date, 5% of IDPs in camps have access to health care. Response capacities in WASH and education is required with a long-term perspective as UNICEF’s humanitarian interventions are implemented for the last two years in the affected sites.

• In May 2019, in the Kasai region, the Kamwina Nsapu conflict led to the looting of 653 schools and 223 heath centers.

• In South Kivu, 125,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 10,000 returnees have been identified in Minembwe Highlands, following intercommunity conflicts between the Fuliro and Bembe group against the Banyamulenge Twagineho.

• As of May 2019 in South Kivu, 9,284 households have been displaced in Uvira territory and Ramba health zone as a result of conflicts between the Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo (FARDC) and militia groups.

