UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report June 2019

Highlights

As of June, UNICEF and partners vaccinated more than 1,034,000 children (6months-14 years) against measles, achieving a 100% coverage rate, in humanitarian situations.

UNICEF currently has a funding gap of $245.3 million (75%). This gap impacts UNICEF’s response to recurring crises and prevent more than 3 million children from accessing their basic rights, such as education, nutrition, and safe water and adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Following the resurgence of armed conflicts in Ituri province in June, UNICEF conducted several field assessments and is currently mobilizing internal resources to implement life-saving interventions, targeting 219,000 internally displaced persons