UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report July 2019

Highlights

• In July, UNICEF’s Rapid Response to Movements of Population (RRMP) mechanism provided 95,814 persons with essential household items and shelter materials

• Multiple emergencies in the provinces of Ituri, South Kivu, Kwango, and Mai Ndombe (Yumbi territory) are heavily underfunded. This gap impacts UNICEF’s response to the emergencies and prevent children from accessing their basic rights, such as education, child protection, and nutrition

• Ebola outbreak: as of 31st of July 2019, 2,687 total cases of Ebola, 2,593 confirmed cases and 1,622 deaths linked to Ebola have been recorded in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1,260,000*Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) (HPR 2019) * Estimate for 2019

7,500,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, HRP 2019)

1,400,000 children are suffering from Severe Acute malnutrition (DRC Nutrition Cluster, January 2019)

13,542 cases of cholera reported since January 2019 (Ministry of Health)

137,154 suspect cases of measles reported since January (Ministry of Health)