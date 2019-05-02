UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report February 2019

Highlights

• UNICEF’s response to the North Kivu and Ituri Ebola outbreak can be found on a biweekly basis in the Ebola specific situation reports: https://www.unicef.org/appeals/drc_sitreps.html

• There has been a 336 per cent increase of suspected measles cases since January (from 6,839 to 29,820 cases). The number of deaths has risen from 71 in January to 583 by the end of February. Response preparations under the Expanded Immunization Programme have been initiated.

• 5,621 cholera cases were registered in 61 health zones, which is a 62.8 per cent increase compared to January, where 3,451 cases were recorded. Response activities in the most affected provinces Haut Katanga and Haut Lomami are ongoing.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In accordance with the updated joint Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) (2017 – 2019), there are an estimated 12.8 million people, including 7.5 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), affected by armed conflicts and mass displacements, human rights abuses and sexual and gender-based violence, food insecurity and malnutrition, health epidemics and natural disasters.

In the month of February, the overall humanitarian situation remained complex and challenging:

The conflict and security situation generally continued to follow known historical dynamics and tendencies in the DRC. In Ituri province, the armed group Patriotic Resistance Front (Front de Résistance Patriotique de l'Ituri, FRPI) continues to be active and to pose a security threat for the population and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo, FARDC). Similarly, in Beni and surroundings in North Kivu province, the armed groups Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and Mai-Mai continue to represent a major threat despite the progress made by the FARDC supported by United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) in protecting the population. In South Kivu province, the mobilization of Burundian rebel groups and cross-border movements to and from neighbouring countries has a significant impact on the security and humanitarian situation. In Bunyakiri and Minova health zones of South Kivu province, surrenders of armed groups to FARDC and MONUSCO were reported during February. In Kasai province, despite the demobilization of a number of members of the rebel leader Kamunia Nsapu in Kananga and surroundings, the armed conflict between Bana-Mura and FARDC poses security risks to the population.