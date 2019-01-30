UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report December 2018

Highlights

• In preparation to the potential humanitarian consequences of the elections, the Country Office has developed a contingency plan which includes pre-positioning of stocks in each of the nine field offices, pre-allocation of funds to be distributed to pre-defined partners.

• Several villages in the Mai-Ndombe province have witnessed a severe inter-ethnic clash between two communities.

• Kasai and Kwango: a continuous influx of Congolese returning from Angola is taking place at various borders between the two countries. For this response, UNICEF has secured a total of USD 3.7 Million from CERF.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

• In December, the overall context in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remained complex and challenging, with various threats at once. Armed conflict persists with a prominent level of humanitarian consequences in North Kivu, more specifically Beni and surrounding areas. The humanitarian situation is further aggravated by armed conflict between the armed forces of the DR Congo (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo, FARDC) and armed groups in Tanganyika province as well as the continuing inter-communal conflicts in the Kasai provinces and recent violence in Mai-Ndombe province. The ongoing Ebola crisis in northeastern North Kivu and Ituri provinces is now becoming the country's largest-ever Ebola outbreak, with 537 cases confirmed.

Anticipating the end of the outbreak is becoming increasingly difficult.

• In the province of Mai-Ndombe, a day and night of inter-ethnic violence caused the death of at least 890 persons and many wounded. In the hospital of Yumbi, 26 children out of a total of 82 patients were admitted for injury. 465 houses have been destroyed as well as two six schools and three health centers.

The violence also resulted in population displacement. According to Caritas, 350 displaced persons including 120 children reached the Equateur Province (Mbandaka). UNHCR reports that almost 7,000 people had sought refuge by crossing the Congo river into the Republic of Congo. Many have taken refuge on the banks and islands of the Congo River. Several additional needs evaluations are currently underway by humanitarian actors.

• Due the arrival of more than 650,0001 Congolese returning from Angola, the situation in Kasai province has become increasingly complex. An estimated 30% of them are children who have crossed the border in difficult conditions and are in need acute humanitarian assistance. At entry points in Kasai region, 931 children have been newly registered, of which 33 Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC).

Family tracing activities are ongoing as well as temporary assistance in foster family care.

• During the election campaign, incidents affecting children and adolescents were reported. In Kasai province 64 adolescents were arrested and detained by the police or security forces because of their participation in the electoral campaign. All were released after interventions by Child Protection actors. 4 (four) children have been injured. In Kinshasa, 53 adolescents, including children living in the streets, have been victim of similar arbitrary arrests. They all received assistance through structures supported by UNICEF.

• Regarding the cholera situation, there have been slight improvements in December. However, from January until the end of November 2018, 28.264 cases and 886 deaths have been reported, resulting in a case fatality rate of 3.1%, well above the 1% emergency threshold.

• Ebola Outbreak: Until 25 December a total of 585 cases of Ebola have been reported in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, out of which 537 confirmed cases. 308 deaths were recorded in the ten affected health zones.