UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report August 2019

Highlights

• 43,740 children (116% coverage) aged 6-59 months were vaccinated against measles in Kasai Oriental province during the month of August.

• UNICEF’s Rapid Response to Movements of Population (RRMP) mechanism will be discontinued as of 30th September 2019. A new model, UNICEF Rapid Response will provide a first response, 0ne-off assistance to all population affected by humanitarian crisis

• August 1st, 2019 marked one year since the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. For more information on the latest Ebola sitrep, please follow this link

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1,260,000 * Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

(HPR 2019) *Estimate for 2019

7,500,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(OCHA, HRP 2019)

1,400,000 children are suffering from Severe Acute malnutrition

(DRC Nutrition Cluster, January 2019)

17,270 cases of cholera reported since January 2019

(Ministry of Health)

179,477 suspect cases of measles reported since January

(Ministry of Health)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

• Nutrition: In July, 36 (8.1%)1 out of 447 health zones are in nutritional alerts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 71% of the nutritional alerts are from three provinces: Kasaï Central (8 alerts), Kasaï (8 alerts) and Kwango (7 alerts).

• Returnees from Angola crisis: 57,435 returnees, of which 14,929 children, have been identified at the Kwango border during the past three months. As of 20th of August, the locality of Kalamba Mbuji in Luiza territory and the city of Kananga, Kasaï Central province, have been hosting spontaneous returnees from the Lovua refugee camp in Angola. At least 12,709 spontaneous returnees, including 7,295 children, arrived in successive waves from the Kalamba Mbuji border crossing during the month of August.The new influx of returnees have not received any humanitarian assistance, with significant needs in child protection, education, health care, nutrition, and wash, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

• Tanganyika crisis: As of August, 98,602 displaced persons have been recorded in 14 sites in Kalemie, Tanganyika province. As a result of the armed conflicts in the area, 547 schools have been destroyed since the beginning of the year, affecting 60,000 school aged children.

• Yumbi crisis: As an aftermath of the Yumbi crisis in the DRC, 3,800 refugees in Brazzaville, Congo, are expected to return in the DRC. An assessment is required to determine the humanitarian needs of the returnees in their communities.