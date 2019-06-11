UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report April 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• As part of World Vaccination month, 4,244 children (6months-14years) were vaccinated against measles through the RRMP mechanism

• During the month of April, 46,275 persons were provided with essential household items, and shelter materials

• Ebola outbreak: as of 14 April 2019, 1,264 total cases of Ebola, 1,198 confirmed cases and 748 deaths linked to Ebola have been recorded in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1,260,000 *Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) (HPR 2019) * Estimate for 2019

7,500,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, HRP 2019)

1,400,000 children are suffering from Severe Acute malnutrition (DRC Nutrition Cluster, January 2019)

9,606 cases of cholera reported since January 2019 (Ministry of Health)

76,107 suspect cases of measles reported since January (Ministry of Health)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 326 Million

22% of required funds available

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

• The latest nutrition surveillance and early warning system bulletin covering the period of January to March 2019, reveals that 57 (12.39%) out of 468 health zones are in alert. The most affected province is Kasai central (with 14 health zones out of 26), Kwango (8 out of 57), Sankuru and Kasai Oriental (6 for each out of 57) and Kwilu (5 out of 57). The results of nutritional surveys in the health zones of Mbulula (Tanganyika province), Kikimi and Maluku 1 (Kinshasa province) as well as the territory of Kapanga (lualaba province) have been validated. The key results are summarized in the table below:

The analysis of this table shows that the nutritional situation is considered as worrying in the Kikimi health zone in Kinshasa province with a MAG rate of 12% and a MAS of 2.3%.

• 55,ooo internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 10,000 returnees1 have been identified in Minembwe Highlands, South Kivu province following intercommunity conflicts between the Fuliro and Bembe group against the Banyamulenge Twagineho between the month of February and March 2019. As of end of April 2019, out of the identified IDPs and returnees, 10,000 persons have been covered by UNICEF interventions through the RRMP mechanism (NFI, education, WASH, and child protection) and Caritas Uvira (food security).

• During the month of April, 292 unaccompanied children were newly identified and were reported among population expelled from Angola and victims of the Kamuina Nsapu conflict from the following provinces: Lomami (63) Sankuru (60) Kasai central (169). Verification process is ongoing to provide transitional care and proceed to family research and reunification.

• Ebola outbreak: as of 14 April 2019, 1,264 total cases of Ebola, 1,198 confirmed cases and 748 deaths linked to Ebola have been recorded in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.