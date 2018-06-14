UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report April, 2018

Highlights

92% of targeted households (1,207 730 out of 1,307 450) received Long- Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLIN) in 14 health zones in the province of Kasai Central, as of April, 2018.

On the 13th of April, a total pledge of $500 million was made by donors during the Geneva conference towards the humanitarian crisis in the DRC as the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs highlights the consequences of violence by armed groups, ethnic strife, political instability, and food insecurity on children and civilians.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

4.49 million Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) (OCHA, April 2018)

7,900,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, Jan.2018)

2,000,000 Children are suffering from Sever Acute malnutrition (DRC Cluster Nutrition, April 2018)

9,648 cases of cholera reported since January 2018 (Ministry of Health, April 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018

US$ 268 million

18% of required funds available

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The nutrition surveillance and early warning system bulletin from January to March 2018 revealed that 77 out of 519 health zones, are in nutrition alert (15%). The provinces most affected are Kasai Central, Kwilu, and Kwango due to invasive crickets that consume agriculture. In comparison to last year, there is an increase of 50 health zones declared to be in nutrition alert1 in the country.

In Djugu territory of Ituri province, 136 schools were burned, 42 schools were occupied by Internally Displaced People (IDPs), and at least four health facilities were abandoned as a result of the crisis, depriving 53,400 children (27,768 girls and 25,632 boys) of health care and education. 233 unaccompanied children were identified among the IDPs in the territory.

Multiple territories2 in the province of Haut-Katanga were affected by flooding due to the heavy rains during the month of April, leaving millions without shelter. This renders the areas vulnerable to the spread of waterborne diseases, such as cholera, and potentially increase food insecurity over the following months.

From February to April 2018, there were 897,476 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Kasai, 489,960 in South Kivu, and 809,183 in Tanganyika3 .