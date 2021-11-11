DR Congo
UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No.5, 1 to 7 November 2021
Highlights
- Zero (0) new cases since 30 October 2021
- 2 cases fully treated and discharged from the Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) on the 4 November 2021
- 293 of the 295 Community Action Cells (CAC) in the Beni Health Zone have been operational; visiting a total of 41,451 households and raising 804 community alerts
- The Code of Conduct, including PSEA, has been signed by the Logistics, IPC and Clinical Care commissions as well as all new arrivals working in the response
- Priority healthcare facilities continue to be supported to ensure effective Infection