DR Congo

UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No.5, 1 to 7 November 2021

Situation Report
Originally published

Highlights

  • Zero (0) new cases since 30 October 2021
  • 2 cases fully treated and discharged from the Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) on the 4 November 2021
  • 293 of the 295 Community Action Cells (CAC) in the Beni Health Zone have been operational; visiting a total of 41,451 households and raising 804 community alerts
  • The Code of Conduct, including PSEA, has been signed by the Logistics, IPC and Clinical Care commissions as well as all new arrivals working in the response
  • Priority healthcare facilities continue to be supported to ensure effective Infection

