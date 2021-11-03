UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No.4, 25-31 October 2021

Highlights

Household and healthcare facilities surrounding new confirmed cases were decontaminated and mattresses have been replaced

The Code of Conduct, including PSEA, has been signed by the Psychosocial, Vaccination commissions as well as the MoH coordination

Situation Overview

As of the 31 October 2021, eight cases (5 female and 3 male) have been confirmed, the last case reported on 30 October 2021. Three Health Areas Butsili, Ngilinga and Bundji have now reported cases, all of which within the Beni Health Zone.

6 people have died, 1 has tested negative and 1 currently still under treatment at the temporary Ebola Treatment Center in the General Reference Hospital in Beni

As of 31 October 2021, children under 5 represent 50% of all cases (3 female and 1 male), however only 10% of contacts listed. Children under 5 are listed from 8 of the 19 Health Areas of Beni Health Zone

Preliminary sequencing conducted indicates that this outbreak is likely linked to the 2018-2020 Nord Kivu/Ituri 10th Ebola outbreak and was initiated by transmission from a persistently infected survivor or a survivor who experienced relapse