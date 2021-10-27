DR Congo

UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No.3, 16-24 October 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • 289 of the 295 Community Action Cells (CAC) members visited 11,336 households, reaching 57,101 people (24,021 women and 11,361 children).

  • 24 trainers were trained on prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA) representing 24 structures and organizations involved in the Ebola response.

  • Household and healthcare facilities surrounding new confirmed cases were decontaminated.

Situation Overview

• As of 24 October, six cases have been confirmed, the last case was reported on 22 October. All the cases have been from the Health Area of Butsili, Beni Health Zone: 4 people have died, and 2 people are currently in isolation at the temporary Ebola Treatment Center in the General Reference Hospital in Beni

• Preliminary sequencing conducted indicates that this outbreak is likely linked to the 2018-2020 Nord Kivu/Ituri Ebola outbreak and was initiated by transmission from a persistently infected survivor or a survivor who experienced relapse

• 589 contacts have been identified from 17 of the 19 Health Areas of Beni Health Zone

• 33.3% (2/6) of confirmed cases are under 5 years old.
Children under 5 represent 10% of contacts listed. Children under 5 are listed from 8 of the 19 Health Areas of Beni Health Zone

• Since 13 October, 249 contacts have been vaccinated, out of which 58 are high-risk contacts

• A temporary Ebola Treatment Center managed by ALIMA with a 7-bed capacity is in place at the General Reference Hospital in Beni, in addition to 6 temporary isolation units in different health centers in the Beni Health Zone, for a total capacity of 41-beds

• A 3-months response plan is being finalized by the Ministry of Health and will be presented to partners on 27 October.

Related Content