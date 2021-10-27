UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No.3, 16-24 October 2021

Highlights

289 of the 295 Community Action Cells (CAC) members visited 11,336 households, reaching 57,101 people (24,021 women and 11,361 children).

24 trainers were trained on prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA) representing 24 structures and organizations involved in the Ebola response.

Household and healthcare facilities surrounding new confirmed cases were decontaminated.

Situation Overview

• As of 24 October, six cases have been confirmed, the last case was reported on 22 October. All the cases have been from the Health Area of Butsili, Beni Health Zone: 4 people have died, and 2 people are currently in isolation at the temporary Ebola Treatment Center in the General Reference Hospital in Beni

• Preliminary sequencing conducted indicates that this outbreak is likely linked to the 2018-2020 Nord Kivu/Ituri Ebola outbreak and was initiated by transmission from a persistently infected survivor or a survivor who experienced relapse

• 589 contacts have been identified from 17 of the 19 Health Areas of Beni Health Zone

• 33.3% (2/6) of confirmed cases are under 5 years old.

Children under 5 represent 10% of contacts listed. Children under 5 are listed from 8 of the 19 Health Areas of Beni Health Zone

• Since 13 October, 249 contacts have been vaccinated, out of which 58 are high-risk contacts

• A temporary Ebola Treatment Center managed by ALIMA with a 7-bed capacity is in place at the General Reference Hospital in Beni, in addition to 6 temporary isolation units in different health centers in the Beni Health Zone, for a total capacity of 41-beds

• A 3-months response plan is being finalized by the Ministry of Health and will be presented to partners on 27 October.