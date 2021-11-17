UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No. 6: 8-14 November 2021

Highlights

Integrated survey with healthcare workers and facilities by the Analytics Cell is supporting IPC-WASH commission to adapt support to healthcare workers and facilities based on evidence

100% of the 83 priority healthcare facilities in Beni Health Zone have received materials for Infection Prevention Control (IPC)

100% of the Community Action Cells (CAC) in the Beni Health Zone have been operational reaching 36,705 households and raising 783 community alerts

16 days since the last case and 13 days since the last patient has recovered

Zero (0) new Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases since 30 October 2021

Situation Overview

As of the 31 October 2021, eight cases (5 female and 3 male) have been confirmed, the last case reported on 30 October 2021. Three deaths from September 2021 have been validated as probable cases (3 deaths including 2 female children under 5 years old and 1 adult)

Three Health Areas Butsili, Ngilinga and Bundji have now reported cases, all of which within the Beni Health Zone.

9 people have died (3 probable, 6 confirmed) and 2 adults have been successfully treated and left the Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC) on 5 November 2021.

As of 31 October 2021, children under 5 represent 55% of all cases (5 female and 1 male).

Since the beginning of vaccination activities, 608 people have been vaccinated, including 98 high-risk contacts and 274 contacts of contacts. Of the 608 people vaccinated, 71 are first-line responders