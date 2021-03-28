UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No. 5: 6 - 25 March 2021

OVERVIEW

A total of 11 confirmed cases of Ebola virus (EVD) and 1 probable case, resulting in five Deaths (+1 probable death), have been recorded in the health zones of Biena, Katwa, Musienene, and Butembo since the resurgence of the disease in February 2021, in North Kivu province. Two of the 11 cases are health professionals. No children have been affeETCd.

The last two confirmed cases treated in the Katwa ETC tested negative and are considered "cured" as of Monday, March 22. The 42-day countdown to the declaration of the end of the epidemic has thus begun. The last child cared for by the "lullaby nurses" at the UNICEF-supported crèche at Katwa Hospital in Butembo has returned to his family following the recovery of his mother.

More than 66,500 people have been reached by Community Action Celsl (CACs) trained people who have delivered Ebola awareness messages since the beginning of the epidemic. 929 health care providers have been briefed on Ebola prevention and other care protocols; The funding gap for the response is currently 67%.