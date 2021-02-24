UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No. 3: 15 - 19 February 2021

DR Congo

Epidemiological situation (as of 19 February 2021)

6 confirmed cases

2 deaths

people recovered

33% fatality rate

1 province affected

Overview

  • As of 19 February, there were 6 confirmed Ebola cases and 2 deaths in the Health Zones of Biena, Katwa and Musienene. The last two cases, a 20-year-old male student and a 37-year-old man, were all contacts of the first case who passed away on 3 February.

  • Two children under 5 are among other suspected cases.

  • A second, larger batch of UNICEF supplies arrived in Butembo on 17 February. The 204 cubic meter shipment contained disinfection equipment, including chlorine sprayers, detergents, protective equipment, boots, face shields, coveralls and aprons. Equipment was also provided for the Ebola Treatment Centre, such as mattresses, tables, soap, buckets, taps, and two 1000-litre water tanks.

