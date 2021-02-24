DR Congo
UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report No. 3: 15 - 19 February 2021
Epidemiological situation (as of 19 February 2021)
6 confirmed cases
2 deaths
people recovered
33% fatality rate
1 province affected
Overview
As of 19 February, there were 6 confirmed Ebola cases and 2 deaths in the Health Zones of Biena, Katwa and Musienene. The last two cases, a 20-year-old male student and a 37-year-old man, were all contacts of the first case who passed away on 3 February.
Two children under 5 are among other suspected cases.
A second, larger batch of UNICEF supplies arrived in Butembo on 17 February. The 204 cubic meter shipment contained disinfection equipment, including chlorine sprayers, detergents, protective equipment, boots, face shields, coveralls and aprons. Equipment was also provided for the Ebola Treatment Centre, such as mattresses, tables, soap, buckets, taps, and two 1000-litre water tanks.