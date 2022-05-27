UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report #5 for 18-25 May 2022

Highlights

Home visits provided 541,873 individuals (including 294,932 women) with lifesaving information on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) prevention.

45 of the 70 priority healthcare facilities have received critical water sanitation and hygiene/infection prevention and control materials to reduce risks of nosocomial infection; this includes buckets, chlorine, and soap as well as 86 protected mattresses which can be easily cleaned between patients to reduce infection risks.

351 healthcare workers have received training and supervision to set-up and manage triage as well as stop nosocomial infection within their facility.