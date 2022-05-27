UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report #5 for 18-25 May 2022

Highlights
-
Home visits provided 541,873 individuals (including 294,932 women) with lifesaving information on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) prevention.
-
45 of the 70 priority healthcare facilities have received critical water sanitation and hygiene/infection prevention and control materials to reduce risks of nosocomial infection; this includes buckets, chlorine, and soap as well as 86 protected mattresses which can be easily cleaned between patients to reduce infection risks.
-
351 healthcare workers have received training and supervision to set-up and manage triage as well as stop nosocomial infection within their facility.
-
The Analytics Cell has presented a comparative analysis of the 11th and 14th EVD outbreak in Equateur, which has been used by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to develop specific recommendations to improve response strategy.