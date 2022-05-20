UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report #4 for 12 - 18 May 2022

Highlights

• 8.5 tons of IPC-WASH materials (soap, buckets, and chlorine) were received for healthcare facilities, schools, and public spaces.

• 32 per cent of alerts were reported by the community, which is the second most recurrent source of alerts following healthcare workers at facilities. This demonstrates a positive engagement both from healthcare workers and community members in Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) prevention.

• 3,205 feedback messagesreceived have been translated directly into radio messaging and community healthcare worker training to respond to key questions on EVD vaccination.

• Lifesaving EVD detection and prevention information was provided to 541,873 individuals (including 294,932 women) via home visits organized by 245 Community Action Cells and 43 church events.