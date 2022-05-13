DR Congo
UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report #3 for 05 - 11 May 2022
Highlights
Infection Prevention Control (IPC) support including personal protective equipment, chlorine, and handwashing facilities as well as training has been provided to 18 healthcare facilities.
161,259 individuals were reached by 4,451 members of the community animation cells (CACs), during home visits, educational talks in 15 schools and public places to respond to key questions on EVD prevention and detection.
Situation Overview
As of 10 May 2022, a total of 3 cases have been confirmed (with 3 deaths), 479 contacts have been listed as contacts, of whom 93.7 per cent have been visited for follow up. All listed contacts are from the two (2) health zones of Mbandaka, and Wangata in Equateur and 283 contacts have been vaccinated (59 per cent).
An average of 29.2 per cent of alerts are being raised by communities through Community Based Surveillance (SBC).