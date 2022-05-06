UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report #2 for 27 April - 4 May April 2022

Highlights

• On 4 May 2022, a new Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case was identified in the city of Mbandaka. The patient is a 48-year-old man deemed a "high-risk" contact of the first EVD patient who died on 21 April 2022.

• The provincial health authorities have designated a focal point on prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) for the response and the feedback and complaint mechanisms in the affected health zones have been reactivated.

• Twenty-two tons of materials (infection, prevention and control/WASH kits, personal protective equipment, mattresses for healthcare facilities, tents, etc.) were shipped from Kinshasa and Goma to the UNICEF field office in Mbandaka.

• 305 Community Action Cell (CAC) members from 22 different CACs have received training to support Ebola response activities.

Situation Overview

• As of 4 May 2022, 3 EVD cases have been confirmed (with 2 deaths), 345 people have been listed as contacts, of whom 299 (87 per cent) have been visited for follow up by surveillance teams. All listed contacts are from the two (2) health zones of Mbandaka, and Wangata in Equateur and 206 contacts have been vaccinated (59.7 per cent)

• The notification of alerts continues to increase from an average of 50 new alerts per day to 157, of which 43 were raised from community members, indicating growing community engagement in response activities.