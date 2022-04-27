UNICEF DRC Ebola Situation Report #1 for 22-26 April 2022

Highlights

• On 23 April 2022, the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), through the Ministry of Health, declared the resurgence of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) epidemic in the health area of Wangata, in the provincial capital of Mbandaka (the urban hub of the Equateur province with over 366,000 inhabitants). The first confirmed case was a 31-year-old student hospitalized on 19 April at the Ebola Treatment Center of the General Hospital of Mbandaka. On 25 April 2022, a second case was confirmed.

• Since the declaration of the first confirmed case, UNICEF immediately activated its response mechanism to respond to this new epidemic in support and close partnership with the Government of the DRC, and other UN agencies and partners.

Situation Overview

• On 23 April 2022, the Minister of Health (MoH) confirmed the resurgence of EVD in the Equateur province; this is the third outbreak in the province and the 14th for the DRC.

• The first confirmed EVD case was a 31-year-old male student, and second case (female), was a high-risk contact from the first case and confirmed on 25 April 2022. Both patients died.

• The initial sequencing results indicate that this outbreak is not linked to previous outbreaks in the province.

• As of 26 April 2022, a total of 144 contacts have been listed, out of which 86 (60 per cent) have been identified and visited.

• Since the confirmation of the EVD positive cases, teams from the provincial health division and Wangata health zone have been on the ground carrying out response activities, including listing and following of contacts and decontamination of health facilities and households.

• The DRC Government has deployed around 200 doses of the ERVEBO Ebola vaccines, which were stocked in Goma (North Kivu Province). After verifying the integrity of the ultra-cold chain, in coordination with WHO and UNICEF, the vaccines were moved to Mbandaka on 26 April 2022 to support the response. Vaccination is scheduled to begin on 27 April 2022.