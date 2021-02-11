UNICEF DRC COVID-19 Situation Report #18 - 26 November 2020 - 22 January 2021

Highlights

• More than 9 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 91 radio stations and 7 TV channels • More than 1.6 million community masks distributed • 8 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels (84 radio stations and 30 TV channels) • More than 150,000 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline • 77,236 people (including 24,253 children) affected by COVID-19 and 6,417 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support since the beginning of the epidemic

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline

During the reporting period, the COVID-19 hotline successfully managed 150,422 calls. 450 calls were potential medical alerts (suspected cases, medical assistance and alerts of incidents) and 148,902 were about general information, complaints, encouragements, rumors and suggestions. The Hotline provides appropriate information, feeds the alerts mechanism and creates the link to the services (medical assistance). Compared to the previous SitRep, number of calls successfully managed by the Hotline has remained stable. During the reporting period, the Hotline was successfully managing an average of 9,895 calls per day.

2) U-Report platform

• Through its SMS center: 5,923 people received an answer to their questions. Over 34% of the questions were related to statistics and how the disease is growing in DRC (affected areas, number of confirmed cases, number of recoveries, etc), 40% of questions were about generic information (signs, symptoms, means of contamination and prevention, wearing of masks, etc), 12% were about measures taken by the Government (isolation, quarantine, opening of churches, restaurants and bars) and 14% were about COVID-19 case management or about vaccines (how hospitals are handling COVID-19 cases, are the vaccines confirmed already, when will the country start vaccinating....)