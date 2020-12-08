UNICEF DRC COVID-19 Situation Report #17 - 22 October 2020 - 25 November 2020

Highlights

More than 8.5 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 325 radio stations and 25 TV channels

More than 1.3 million community masks distributed

12 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels (123 radio stations and 30 TV channels)

71,447 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline

73,705 people (including 21,415 children) affected by COVID-19 and 6,176 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support since the beginning of the epidemic

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline

During the reporting period, the COVID-19 hotline successfully managed 71,447. 332 calls were potential medical alerts (suspected cases, medical assistance and incident), 183 were requests for medical assistance, and 70,838 were about general information, complaints, encouragements, rumors and suggestions. The Hotline provides appropriate information, feeds the alerts mechanism and creates the link to the services (medical assistance). Compared to the previous SitRep, the Hotline has experienced an increase of 11% in the number of calls successfully managed. During the reporting period, the Hotline was successfully managing an average of 2,977 calls per day.

2) U-Report platform