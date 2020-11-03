DR Congo

UNICEF DRC COVID-19 Situation Report #16 - 23 September 21 October 2020

Highlights

  • More than 8 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 322 radio stations and 23 TV channels

  • 1.2 million community masks distributed

  • 25 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels (300 radio stations and 50 TV channels)

  • 64,283 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline

  • 71,532 people (including 21,415 children) affected by COVID-19 and 6,005 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support since the beginning of the epidemic

