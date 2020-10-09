UNICEF DRC COVID-19 Situation Report #15 27 August - 23 September 2020

10,537 confirmed cases

271 deaths

10,041 people recovered

Highlights

• More than 7 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 322 radio stations and 23 TV channels

• More than 1.1 million community masks distributed

• 30 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels (360 radio stations and 60 TV channels)

• 52,574 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline

• 36,949 people (including 14,015 children) affected by COVID-19 and 5,805 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support since the beginning of the epidemic

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline

During the reporting period, the COVID-19 hotline successfully managed 52,574 calls. 356 calls were potential medical alerts (suspected cases, medical assistance and incident) and 52,074 calls were about general information, complaints, encouragements, rumors and suggestions. The Hotline provides appropriate information, feedsthe alerts mechanism and creates the link to the services (medical assistance). During the reporting period, the Hotline was successfully managing an average of 3,093 calls per day.

2) U-Report platform

• Through its automated bot: 4,043 people asked and received appropriate information on COVID-19 statistics, symptoms, spread mechanism, how to protect yourself and how to protect others, and myths on COVID-19.

• Through its SMS Center: 5,426 people received an answer to their questions. 41.25% of the questions were related to statistics and how the disease is growing in DRC (affected areas, number of confirmed cases, number of recoveries, etc), 48.8 % of questions were about generic information (signs, symptoms, means of contamination and prevention, wearing of masks, etc), 5.72 % were about measures taken by the Government (isolation, quarantine, opening of churches, restaurants and bars) and 4.15 % were about COVID-19 statistics and trends at international level (how many cases in the world, number of deaths in neighbouring’ countries and the most affected countries, etc).

• Through sending Key messages: A nutrition survey aimed to understand nutritional practices during the period of COVID-19 and improve awareness and knowledge on COVID-19 and nutrition in targeted people. It has been taken by 6,565 people. Here are two key questions shared: Do you think that your children aged from 6 to 59 months are eating healthily during this Coronavirus epidemic period? And for what reason do you think that? The survey is online here.

3) Mass media Communication

20 media professionals were trained on prevention measures and warning signs of COVID-19. About 360 radio stations and 60 TV channels continue to broadcast messages on COVID-19with UNICEF’s support in the provinces affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 million people were reached by mass media with key messages on how to prevent the spread of the disease and other individual and collective protection measures.