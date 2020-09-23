UNICEF DRC COVID-19 Situation Report #14 13-26 August 2020

9,911 confirmed cases

254 deaths

8,987 people recovered (as of 26 August 2020)

Highlights

• 6,993,466 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 320 radio stations and 25 TV channels

• More than 1,015,603 community masks distributed

• 30 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels thanks to 360 radio stations and 60 TV channels

• 41,474 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline

• 34,933 people (including 9,212 children) affected by COVID-19 and 4,221 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support since the beginning of the epidemic

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline

During the reporting period, the COVID-19 hotline successfully managed 41,474 calls. 312 calls were potential medical alerts (suspected cases, medical assistance and incident) and 41,162 calls were about general information, complaints, encouragements, rumors and suggestions. The Hotline provides appropriate information, feeds the alerts mechanism and creates the link to the services (medical assistance). During the reporting period, the Hotline was successfully managing an average of 2,962 calls per day.

2) U-Report platform

• Through its automated bot: 1,580 people asked and received appropriate information on COVID-19 statistics, symptoms, spread mechanism, how to protect yourself and how to protect others, and myths on COVID-19.

• Through its SMS Center: 3,574 people received an answer to their questions. Over 36,46 % of the questions were related to statistics and how the disease is growing in DRC (affected areas, number of confirmed cases, number of recoveries, etc), 49,2 % of questions were about generic information (signs, symptoms, means of contamination and prevention, wearing of masks, etc), 8,04 % were about measures taken by the Government (isolation, quarantine, opening of churches, restaurants and bars) and 6,3 % were about COVID-19 statistics and trends at international level (how many cases in the world, number of deaths in neighbouring’ countries and the most affected countries, etc).

• Through sending Key messages: nutrition survey aimed to understand nutritional practices during the period of COVID-19 and improve awareness and knowledge on COVID-19 and nutrition in targeted people. It has been taken by 476,257 people. Here are two key questions shared: Do you think that your children aged from 6 to 59 months are eating healthily during this Coronavirus epidemic period? And for what reason do you think that? The survey is online here.

• Through the COVID-19 quiz: 10 % of people believed that COVID-19 is always lethal, 37 % believed that antibiotics are effective in preventing or treating COVID-19 and 8 % think that a vaccine against COVID-19 exists. These are the same percentages as in the quiz of the previous SitRep.