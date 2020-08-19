UNICEF DRC COVID-19 Situation Report #13, 23 July-12 August 2020

Highlights

• 6.9 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 327 radio stations and 25 TV channels

• More than 950,000 community masks distributed

• 30 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels

• 40,578 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline (23 Jul – 12 Aug)

• 30,210 people (including 7,214 children) affected by COVID-19 and 3,552 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support since the beginning of the epidemic

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline: During the reporting period, the COVID-19 hotline successfully managed 45,578 calls, which is equivalent to an average of 3,039 calls per day. The majority of the calls are from individuals requesting general information on COVID-19 (98.9%).

2) U-Report platform

• Through its automated bot: 2,427 people asked and received appropriate information on COVID-19 statistics, symptoms, spread mechanism, how to protect themselves and how to protect others, and myths.

• Through its SMS center: 4,546 questions where received and answered. Over half of questions were about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how to protect oneself from the disease. 28.6% of the questions were about the progression of the epidemic in DRC and in the rest of the world, and the measures taken by the government.