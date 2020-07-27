UNICEF DRC COVID-19 Situation Report #12, 9 - 22 July 2020

Highlights

• 6.8 million children have access to distance learning thanks to partnerships with 306 radio stations and 25 TV channels

• More than 760,000 community masks distributed

• 29 million people reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels

• 40,304 calls managed by the COVID-19 Hotline (9-22 July)

• 27,415 people (including 5,953 children) affected by COVID-19 and 3,257 frontline workers provided with psychosocial support since the beginning of the epidemic

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

1) COVID-19 Hotline: During the reporting period, the COVID-19 hotline successfully managed 40,304 calls, which is equivalent to an average of 3,359 calls per day. The majority of the calls are from individuals requesting general information on COVID-19 (98%).

2) U-Report platform

• Through its automated bot: 786 people asked and received appropriate information on COVID-19 statistics, symptoms, spread mechanism, how to protect themselves and how to protect others, and myths.

• Through its SMS center: 3,037 questions where received and answered. Over half of questions were about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how to protect oneself from the disease. 38% of the questions were about the progression of the epidemic in DRC and in the rest of the world, and the measures taken by the government.

• Through the COVID-19 quiz: Compared to the results of the previous quiz, there was no significant change in awareness about COVID-19. For instance, 10% of people believed that COVID-19 is always lethal, against the same percentage in the previous quiz, 37% believed that antibiotics are effective in preventing or treating COVID-19 against 39% in the previous SitRep, and 9% think that a vaccine against COVID-19 exists, compared to 10% in the previous SitRep.

• Through sending key messages: 760,622 people received at least one key message such as “understand the risk and allow yourself time and space to express your feelings about what happened. Be patient with your emotional state, as it is normal to experience mood fluctuations” or “take steps to get the facts, stay up to date on what is happening, while limiting your media exposure. Avoid watching or listening to news reports 24/7 since this tends to increase anxiety and worry”.

3) Mass media communication: 340 radio stations and 65 TV channels have broadcast messages on COVID-19 in the 15 affected provinces. More than 29 million people were reached with key messages on how to prevent COVID-19 through mass media channels. 12 media professionals were trained on prevention measures and warning signs of COVID-19.

In the 15 affected provinces, 4,494 Community Relays and influencers, 16 health workers were trained on COVID19 prevention measures by UNICEF and its partners. Those trained have in turn raised awareness of people about COVID-19 in 18 provinces of DRC, reaching 603,061 people and reporting 278 suspicious cases.