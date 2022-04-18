UNICEF DR Congo Humanitarian Situation Report No.1 - Reporting Period: January and February 2022

Highlights

In Tanganyika and South Kivu provinces there was a 14,586 increase in suspected measles cases, 257 deaths were recorded.

More than 150,000 additional displaced people have been registered as a result of violence in Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tanganyika.

In Tanganyika, North Kivu, and Ituri provinces, UNICEF and partners as part of its emergency response distributed non-food items (NFI), water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) packages to 8,324 households (50,510 people).

In the first two months of 2022 alone, 55 children were reported to have been murdered or injured as a result of conflict related violence.

Situation in Numbers

15,800,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, Revised HRP 2022)

27,000,000 people in need (OCHA, Revised HRP 2022)

5,700,000 IDPs (Revised HRP 2022)

3,518 cases of cholera reported since January (Ministry of Health)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for US$ 356 to sustain the provision of humanitarian services for women and children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received to date. However, the 2022 HAC has a funding gap of 82 per cent, with significant funding needs in nutrition, health, WASH, education, and communication for development.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Need

Population Displacement & Acute Emergencies:

Despite the establishment of the state of siege in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces, followed by the joint Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) military operations, the humanitarian situation remained worrying. Both provinces were experiencing a recurrence of armed clashes and an increase in the number of civilians killed or kidnapped, leading to massive population displacements mainly in the Beni and Lubero territories, as well as in southern Ituri province. The newly displaced persons, especially in hard-to-reach areas, continued to face difficulties in accessing basic social services. Access to humanitarian assistance was increasingly restricted due to insecurity, which led to recurrent suspensions of activities by humanitarian actors and limited the possibility of reaching the populations. In the North Kivu province, the insecurity remained in Masisi territory and the situation worsened in Rutshuru territory due to fighting between rival armed groups on the one hand, and clashes with the FARDC on the other. In Ituri, nearly 120,000 people (including 25,560 women and 69,600 children) were newly displaced in January and February, as a result of the repeated attacks by armed groups in the territories of Djugu and Mahagi. Furthermore, these attacks targeted sites for internally displaced persons (IDP) as well as basic social infrastructures such as schools and healthcare centers. In the South Kivu province, the inter-community conflicts which particularly affected the Hauts Plateaux of Fizi, Uvira and Mwenga continued to generate population movements towards the Moyens Plateaux (30,000 people displaced in the health zones (HZ) of Lemera and around Uvira city), as well as in Bibokoboko area and in Kimbi Lulenge HZ, where 45,000 people (including 9,585 women and 26,100 children) were still in need of assistance. In the Tanganyika province, clashes between the FARDC groups destabilised the territories bordering the provinces of Maniema and South Kivu (Kalémie, Nyunzu and Kongolo) and caused numerous population movements.

Epidemics:

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) faced numerous epidemics, the most important of which were measles. cholera, poliomyelitis and COVID-19. Since January, the country reported 14,586 suspected cases of measles, including 257 deaths (1.76 per cent case-fatality rate), 2,682 cases of cholera, including 19 deaths (0.71 per cent case-fatality rate) and 6,457 cases of COVID-19 including 30 deaths (0.46 per cent case-fatality rate). In addition, from January to February, seven new cases of vaccine derived polio virus type two Polio were reported in Maniema province.

The cholera pandemic in the DRC was characterised by substantial disease transmission from 1 January to 28 February 2022. Indeed, at the national level, 3,518 suspected cases were notified as well as 52 deaths according to national program for the elimination of cholera and the control of other diarrheal diseases (PNECHOL-MD data). The provinces with the most reported cases were: South Kivu (1,407 suspected cases and 1 death), Haut Lomami (933 suspected cases and 31 deaths), Tanganyika (664 suspected cases and 13 deaths), and North Kivu (425 suspected cases and 4 deaths). These four provinces alone account for 97 per cent of all reported cases in the country.

Protection:

The protection situation for children, girls and women in DRC continued to be concerning in early 2022. In North Kivu, Ituri, South Kivu and Tanganyika, children continued to be victims of recruitment, killing, maiming and sexual violence. In Ituri in particular, children continued to be a target in the conflict. A total of 55 children were also reported to have been killed or maimed in the first months of 2022 alone, an average of almost two children a day. Schools and hospitals continued to be the targets of attacks. Children and women living in Irumu and Mambassa (Ituri) and in Beni (North Kivu) are particularly at risk of abduction and recruitment due to armed groups activity in these areas. The territory of Rutshuru North Kivu remains a situation of concern due to the resurgence of one of the armed groups.

Nutrition:

According to the results of the January nutrition surveillance and early warning system (SNSAP) monthly report card, supported by UNICEF/USAID Food for Peace, 91 alerts were issued by 91 health zones. This shows a 34 per cent increase in alerts compared to the same period in 2021. These numbers represent 18 per cent of the health zones on alert nationwide in January 2022. The provinces of Equateur (18 per cent), Kwango (12 per cent), Kasai (10 per cent) and Sankuru (9 per cent) had the highest number of alerts. Factors influencing the nutrition situation are being analysed by PRONANUT and will be reported in the March Quarterly Bulletin.