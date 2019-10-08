UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - 30 September 2019

Highlights

• Twenty new cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) were reported in the week, versus 39 cases in the previous week. The decline in the number of cases may reflect operational and security challenges affecting the reporting of cases and the overall response.

• To facilitate early alerts of suspected EVD cases in Mandima and Somé, UNICEF succeeded in engaging with the communities and establishing a dialogue with mine inspectors and communities to access mine quarries, where several EVD suspected cases may be hidden.

• Following a similar positive experience in Beni, UNICEF has started to establish support groups for Ebola survivors working in Ebola Treatment Centres (ETCs) in Goma.

• As part of Pillar 3 and based on an assessment of community needs conducted in Mambasa, UNICEF distributed handwashing kits, chlorine and soap in ten health facilities and in eight schools along the Mambasa-Lolwa axis.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3,191 total reported cases

(WHO, 29 September 2019)

3,077 confirmed cases

(WHO, 29 September 2019)

866 children <18 among confirmed cases

(WHO, 29 September 2019)

2,019 deaths among confirmed cases

(WHO, 29 September 2019)

6,507 contacts under surveillance

(WHO, 29 September 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal

US$ 175.75 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

Since August 2018, confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) continue to be reported in North Kivu and Ituri. As of 29 September, a total of 3,191 EVD cases were reported, among which 3,077 confirmed and 114 probable cases. More than two thirds (2,133) of EVD cases died (global case fatality rate remains 67 per cent).

During the reporting period, the number of new reported confirmed cases almost halved to 20 cases in comparison to the previous week (39 cases).

This decrease could be explained by operational and security challenges in certain health zones, challenging the response, as well as the detection and reporting of cases. For instance, in Lwemba in Mandima health zone where activities have been stopping since 14 September, when a major security incident occurred.

Twenty-nine (29) health zones have reported at least one confirmed and/or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the epidemic, and 13 of them (45 per cent) have reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks. During the reporting period, seven health zones were reported at least a confirmed and/or probable case.

Mambasa, Mandima and Kalunguta health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic with 64 per cent of 110 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks2. Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age data, 56 per cent (1,788) were female, 28 per cent (906) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5 per cent (161) were healthcare workers. A total of 984 survivors have been reported so far.