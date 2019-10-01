01 Oct 2019

UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - 23 September 2019

from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Sep 2019
Highlights

• Following the persisting insecurity in Lwemba (Mandima health zone) UNICEF has established a sub-office and deployed a team to Biakato village, near Lwemba. UNICEF teams have started to resume dialogue with the local community.

• Mambasa, Mandima, Kalunguta and Beni health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic with 72 per cent of 129 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks.

• In Kalunguta, UNICEF distributed 242 school-in-cartons kits, 590 hands washing kits and 124 thermoflashes in 117 primary and secondary schools, reaching 22,314 children.

• As part of the transition of decontamination activities from WHO to UNICEF, UNICEF supervisors and hygienists decontaminated 84 households, 55 health facilities and five public places during the reporting period.

• Under the roll-out of Pillar 3, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Government, and local Community Animation Cells (CAC) reinforced key messages on the upcoming deworming, vitamin A supplementation and polio vaccination campaigns.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

  • 3,168 total reported cases (WHO, 22 September 2019)

  • 3,057 confirmed cases (WHO, 22 September 2019)

  • 861 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 22 September 2019)

  • 2,007 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 22 September 2019)

  • 10,765 contacts under surveillance (WHO, 22 September 2019)

Key Epidemiological Developments

Since August 2018, confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) continue to be reported in North Kivu and Ituri.

As of 22 September, a total of 3,168 EVD cases were reported, among which 3,057 confirmed and 111 probable cases. More than two thirds (2,118) of EVD cases died (global case fatality rate remains 67 per cent).

During the reporting period, the number of new reported confirmed cases slightly decreased in comparison to the previous week: 39 cases during week 38 in comparison to 51 cases during week 37.

Twenty-nine (29) health zones have reported at least one confirmed and/or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the epidemic, and 13 of them (45 per cent) have reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks.

Mambasa, Mandima, Kalunguta and Beni health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic with 72 per cent of 129 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks.

Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age data, 56 per cent (1,772) were female, 28 per cent (900) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5 per cent (160) were healthcare workers.

During the reporting period, localised security incidents continued to slow down the EVD response, including safe and dignified burials (SDB), vaccination, contact tracing and case reporting. For instance, activities in Lwemba in Mandima health zone have been stopped since 14 September, when a major security incident occurred.

