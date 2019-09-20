UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - 16 September 2019

Highlights

• Emerging hotspots continue to pose challenges in terms of accessibility and insecurity: on 14 September, EVD response teams were attacked in Mandima health zones thus slowing down the overall response for days.

• UNICEF continues to strengthen its presence on the ground. To provide strategic direction closer to the hotspots and support field response teams, 19 staffs previously based in Goma – the coordination hub - have been moved to Beni.

• More than a hundred international and local NGOs showed interest in partnering with UNICEF for implementing projectsto support the access to basic social services in response to population needs in EVD affected and at-risk-areas.

• During the back to school activities, UNICEF and its partners briefed and sensitized 6,473 students and 1,582 teachers on Ebola prevention measures information in schools, including through recreational activities.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3,129 total reported cases (WHO, 15 September 2019)

3,018 confirmed cases (WHO, 15 September 2019)

854 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 15 September 2019)

1,985 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 15 September 2019)

12,214 contacts under surveillance (WHO, 15 September 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 175.75 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

Since August 2018, confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) continue to be reported in North Kivu and Ituri. As of 15 September, a total of 3,129 EVD cases were reported, among which 3,018 confirmed and 111 probable cases. More than two thirds (2,096) of EVD cases died (global case fatality rate remains 67 per cent).

During the reporting period, the number of new reported confirmed cases slightly increased in comparison to the previous week: 51 cases during week 37 in comparison to 45 cases during week 36.

29 health zones have reported at least one confirmed and/or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the epidemic, and 15 of them (52 per cent) have reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks. During the reporting period, two new health areas, Mangiva in Komanda health zone and Banana in Mambasa health zone, reported confirmed cases.

Mambasa, Mandima, Kalunguta and Beni health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic with 67 per cent of 149 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks.

Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age, 56 per cent (1,755) were female and 29 per cent (893) were children aged less than 18 years. An additional health worker has been infected by EVD during the last week, bringing the number of infected health staffs to 159 since the beginning of the outbreak (5 per cent of total cases).

During the reporting period, response activities were slowed down in consequence of security incidents, mainly in Mambasa, Komanda and Mandima. In this latter health zone, a major security incident occurred in Lwemba, from 14-16 September 2019 in response to the EVD-related death of a local healthcare worker. EVD response teams were attacked and the response activities on the ground were seriously impacted.