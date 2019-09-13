UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - 09 September 2019

Highlights

• UNICEF core Ebola coordination and response team deployed from Goma to Beni to follow the epidemic trend and be closer to the Ebola outbreak epicentre.

• On 2 September, UNICEF supported the reintegration of the first survivor of Ebola in the village of Chowe (Mwenga) through activities reaching 1,320 persons.

• Kalunguta, Beni and Mandima health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic together with Mambasa, with respectively 17, 17, 13 and 13 per cent of 175 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks.

• On 6 September, the Multisectoral Committee for the Response to the Ebola outbreak released the National Strategic Response Plan 4.1 (SRP4.1) approved and signed by the Prime Minister of the DRC.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3,081 total reported cases (WHO, 08 September 2019)

2,970 confirmed cases (WHO, 08 September 2019)

832 children <18 among confirmed cases (WHO, 08 September 2019)

1,959 deaths among confirmed cases (WHO, 08 September 2019)

14,424 contacts under surveillance (WHO, 08 August 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 175.75 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

Since August 2018, confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) continue to be reported in North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu provinces.

As of 01 September, a total of 3,081 EVD cases were reported, among which 2,970 confirmed and 111 probable cases. More than two thirds (2,070) of EVD cases died (global case fatality rate remains 67 per cent).

During the reporting period, the number of new reported confirmed cases slowed down in comparison to the previous week: 45 cases during week 36 in comparison to 59 cases during week 35.

As in the previous week, 29 health zones have reported at least one confirmed and/or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the epidemic and seventeen of them (59 per cent) have reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks. During the reporting period, two new health areas, Kamandi in Kayna health zone and Ngubo in Mandima health zone, reported confirmed cases.

Kalunguta, Beni and Mandima health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic together with Mambasa, with respectively 17, 17, 13 and 13 per cent of 175 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks.

Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age, 58 per cent (1,782) were female and 28 per cent (871) were children aged less than 18 years. An additional health worker has been infected by EVD during the last week, bringing the number of infected health staffs to 157 since the beginning of the outbreak (5 per cent of total cases).