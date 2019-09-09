UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - 02 September 2019

Highlights

• On 1 September, the UN Secretary General (SG) Antonio Guterres visited the newly opened UNICEF-supported nursery in Mangina. UNICEF also presented its community engagement strategy and actions for the EVD response and facilitated a meeting between the SG and the Yira community engaged in the EVD response.

• On 2 September, more than 2 million children living in communities affected by Ebola returned to school. The Ministry of Education jointly with UNICEF validated a strategy focusing on fighting Ebola in schools.

• As part of UNICEF and OCHA-led Pilar III of the Strategic Response Plan 4, the first Call for expression of interest was published on 27 August to select potential implementing partners that will strengthen community ownership and address the community needs to enable Ebola control activities.

• As per the memorandum of understanding, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)/WASH activities, including decontamination of households, were transferred from WHO to UNICEF on 1 September 2019.

• In Bunia, a Knowledge, Attitude & Practice (KAP) survey on the impact of radio on behavioural change in the Ebola context was conducted in 16 health to adjust and tailor RCCE strategies and approaches.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

3,036 total reported cases (MoH, 01 September 2019)

2,931 confirmed cases (MoH, 01 September 2019)

820 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH, 01 September 2019)

1,930 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 01 September 2019)

14,532 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 25 August 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 126.03 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

Since August 2018, confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) continue to be reported in North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu provinces.

As of 01 September, a total of 3,036 EVD cases were reported, among which 2,931 confirmed and 105 probable cases.

More than two thirds of EVD confirmed cases died: 2,035 deaths, among which 1,930 confirmed and 105 probable cases (global case fatality ratio remains 67 per cent).

During the reporting period, the number of new reported confirmed cases slowed down in comparison to the previous week: 59 cases during week 35 in comparison to 77 cases during week 34.

As in the previous week, 29 health zones have reported at least one confirmed and/or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the epidemic and seventeen of them (59 per cent) have reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks. During the reporting period, a new health area, Pede, in Mambasa health zone, reported confirmed cases. A total of 214 health areas have reported at least one confirmed or probable case of EVD since the outbreak began. Among these, 58 have been active in the past three weeks, two less than in the previous week (60). This represents a slight decrease in geographical extension of EVD transmission in comparison to the previous week when active health areas were 60.

Beni, Kalunguta and Mandima health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic, with respectively 20, 15 and 12 per cent of 193 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks.

On 29 August, a 9-year-old Congolese girl was intercepted with Ebola symptoms at the Mpondwe entry point in Uganda. An ambulance took her to the Bwera ETC. She died the next day. Ugandan officials stated that five contacts of the girl have been identified and that they will be back to DRC for vaccination and follow-up. Meanwhile, 300 doses of vaccine arrived in Uganda and will be used to vaccinate any contacts and contacts of contacts.

Two additional cases have been reported in South Kivu’s Mwenga health zone, thus reaching the number of six since the first reported case. The cases were individuals who were under surveillance.

After a slight decrease in week 34 (22 per cent) in comparison to week 33 (32 per cent), the proportion of community deaths among all confirmed cases of EVD raised again, reaching 29 per cent during the reporting period. More than one confirmed case out of four dies at community level.

No additional health worker has been infected by EVD during the last week, thus keeping the number of infected health staffs at 156 since the beginning of the outbreak (5 per cent of total cases).

Of the 2,959 confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age, 57.5 per cent (1,704) were female and among these 60 per cent in are of childbearing age (15-49 years). Twenty-eight per cent (857)3 are children aged less than 18 years.