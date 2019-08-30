UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu - 26 August 2019

Highlights

• Week 34 has seen an increase in newly reported and confirmed cases (77). This follows two weeks where the number of reported confirmed cases had been declining (68 in week 32; 57 in week 33).

• Beni, Mandima and Kalunguta are the main hotspots and together they reported 53 per cent of confirmed cases in the last three weeks.

• On 22 August, the Governor of Goma convened a march, bringing together 16 community representatives and close to 7,000 participants to mark the 21 days since the notification of the second case in Goma.

• Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)/WASH activities (as agreed in the memorandum of understanding) will be transferred from WHO to UNICEF in early September 2019.

• Preparations are underway for the 2 September start of the school year to ensure a safe learning environment for children in affected and at-risk areas.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,976 total reported cases (MoH, 25 August 2019)

2,871 confirmed cases (MoH, 25 August 2019)

801 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH, 25 August 2019)

1,885 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 25 August 2019)

17,086 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 25 August 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 126.03 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

Since August 2018, confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) continue to be reported in North Kivu, Ituri and, recently in South Kivu provinces.

As of 25 August, a total of 2,976 EVD cases were reported, among which 2,871 confirmed and 1053 probable cases. More than two thirds of EVD confirmed cases have died: 1,990 deaths, among which 1,885 confirmed and 105 probable cases (global case fatality ratio remains 67 per cent).

After two weeks during which the number of new reported confirmed cases declined, there was an increase in week 34 (77 cases) in comparison to 57 cases during week 33 and 68 cases during week 32.

As in the previous week, 29 health zones have reported at least one confirmed and/or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the epidemic and 18 of them (62 per cent) have reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks. A total of 213 health areas have reported at least one confirmed or probable case of EVD since the outbreak began, of which 60 have been active in the past three weeks. This represents a slight decrease in geographical extension of EVD transmission in comparison to the previous week when active health areas were 65.

Beni and Mandima health zones remained the hotspots of the epidemic together with Kalunguta health zone, with respectively 30, 13 and ten per cent of 202 confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks.

Among the new confirmed cases listed as contacts, the proportion of contacts followed on a regular basis in week 34 (33 per cent) slightly increased compared to the week before (31 per cent), but it remains low. The proportion of community deaths among all confirmed cases of EVD decreased compared to the previous week: 22 per cent in week 34 against 32 per cent during week 33.

However, the incidence of community deaths remains disturbing with more than one confirmed case out of four dying at community level.

Two additional health workers have been infected by EVD during the last week, thus reaching 156 health staffs since the beginning of the outbreak (5 per cent of total cases).

Of the total 2,898 confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age, 58 per cent (1,667) were female and among these 59 per cent are of childbearing age (15-49 years). Twenty-eight per cent (838) 4 are children aged less than 18 years old.