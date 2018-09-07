UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 5 September 2018

SITUATION IN NUMBER

127 total reported cases (MoH, 4 September 2018)

96 confirmed cases (MoH, 4 September 2018) 87 deaths recorded (MoH, 4 September 2018)

2265 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 4 September 2018)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 7.624M

Highlights

• 5 September, World Bank Chief of Health and UNICEF’s Representative conducted a high level mission to Beni and Mabalako Health Zone

• 4 September, a confirmed case has been identified in Butembo Health Zone, North Kivu province

• 3 September, schools have reopened in North Kivu and Ituri province. During the last week, UNICEF strengthened its coverage in schools through the provision of handwashing facilities and infrared thermometers, as well as its community engagement and Infection Prevention and Control mechanisms in the affected areas

• 31 August, was international traditional healers day. UNICEF and WHO participated in a workshop at the Mayor complex in Beni Health Zone and discussed with 64 traditional healers about Ebola and its treatment. This exchange was valuable for all sides, as local traditional healers agreed to take stronger protective measures and refer patients to medical experts if visited by patients with Ebola symptoms.

Humanitarian leadership and coordination

The Crisis Management Team continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at the national level and in Beni (operational headquarters) and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care; and active in the working groups on logistics and vaccination. A UNICEF security specialist is also deployed in the field to support security assessment and safety of the operations.

Mabalako health zone remains the most worrying area for the response due to the high number of reported confirmed and probable cases. At the moment, UNICEF activities in risk communication and prevention, WASH, and psychosocial are focused in Beni and Mabalako Health Zone, North Kivu province, however, UNICEF continues to implement prevention activities in other parts of North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

The coordination of UNICEF’s response is dynamic due to the identification of confirmed cases in Makeke, Mandima Health zone and Oicha Health Zone, and the identification of probable cases in Butembo. UNICEF coordinates Makeke’s Ebola response from the coordination team based in Mangina Health Area and the coordination response for Oicha Health Zone and Butembo will be supported through Beni’s coordination team. Due to the security access in Oicha Health Zone, UNICEF works through a local partner to implement its activities.