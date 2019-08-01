UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 31 July 2019

Highlights

On 30 July, 15 days after the first confirmed case, a new Ebola confirmed case was reported in Goma. The 46-year-old man was coming from Bunia city and was admitted to the Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) in Goma.

On 17 July, the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director General declared the Ebola outbreak in DRC a Public Health Emrgency of International Concern (PHEIC).

During the last twenty-one days, Beni et Mabalako continued to be the main hotspots for EVD transmission: more than a half (52 per cent) of the 254 new confirmed cases reported during the last three weeks were reported in Beni and 11 per cent in Mabalako.

The Ministry of Health (MoH), UNICEF and MSF vaccinated 40,629 persons against measles in IDP camps and health areas of Bunia, including 9,055 IDPs and 6,357 children aged 06-59 months. The campaign also incorporated additional measures to protect against Ebola transmission including the use of thermoflash and hand-washing stations.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,687 total reported cases

(MoH, 29 July 2019)

2,593 confirmed cases

(MoH, 29 July 2019)

758 children <18 among confirmed

cases (WHO, 28 July 2019)

1,622 deaths among confirmed cases

(MoH, 29 July 2019)

20,426 contacts under surveillance

(MoH, 28 July 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal

US$ 126.03 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) transmission continues to spread within several health Zones of North Kivu and Ituri provinces, both affected by conflicts and humanitarian crisis.

As of 29 July, a total of 2,687 EVD cases were reported, among which 2,593 confirmed and 94 probable cases. More the two third of EVD confirmed cases died: 1,716 deaths, among which 1,622 confirmed and 94 probable cases (global case fatality ratio 67 per cent). During the reporting period, the number of new reported confirmed cases remained stable, with 174 new confirmed cases in comparison to 171 in the previous two weeks.

The epidemics spread in two new health zones and touched nine health areas for the first time. Out of the 25 health zones affected by EVD3 since the beginning of the outbreak (August 2018), 18 health zones (72 per cent) of North Kivu and Ituri reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks, with 65 EVD affected health areas.

On 14 July, a first confirmed case was reported in Goma city. The case was a pastor, resident in South Kivu who travelled first to Beni and then, fearing EVD symptoms, to Goma. Tested positive at the Goma ETC, he was ready to be transferred to Butembo ETC, well equipped for receiving EVD treatment, but died during the transportation.

On 30 July, 15 days after the first confirmed case, a new Ebola confirmed case was reported in Goma. The 46-year-old man was coming from Bunia city, he presented himself in a clinic the day before with advanced symptoms and was isolated and admitted in the ETC in Goma where he died on 31 July. The rapid response teams have started listing contacts and vaccination is expected to start in the coming hours.

The proportion of new confirmed cases listed as contacts remained low but slightly increased in comparison to the previous period (56,7 per cent on average in the last twenty-one days against 54.8 per cent during the previous three weeks). In comparison to the previous two weeks (25.7 per cent), the proportion of EVD deaths at community level increased, reaching 31.6 per cent and remains worrying. Almost one confirmed case out of three dies in the community.

As of 28 July 2019, disaggregated data by gender and age shows that, out of the 2,671 total cases recorded, 56 per cent (1,500) are female and among these 56 per cent are childbearing age (15-49 years). Twenty-eight per cent (758) were children aged less than 18 years.

Eighteen (18) healthcare workers were affected by EVD during the last two weeks, reaching a total of 146 health personnel affected since the beginning of the epidemic outbreak (5.5 per cent of total cases).