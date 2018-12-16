UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 30 November 2018

Highlights

An operational review of the response strategy is currently being carried out, under the leadership of the Ministry of Health of DRC.

Elections are expected to proceed as planned in Ebolaaffected zones. UNICEF is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that handwashing facilities are available in the voting centers as a measure of prevention.

Initiatives and increasing momentum for a community-led surveillance and reporting system were observed during the reporting period, with an average of 411 daily alerts covering suspected cases, deaths, and resistance reported by local chiefs, frontline workers, and women leaders.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

434 total reported cases (MoH, 30 November 2018)

386 confirmed cases (MoH, 30 November 2018)

201 deaths recorded (MoH, 30 November 2018)

4,895 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 30 November 2018)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 21.8M

Humanitarian leadership and coordination

The Crisis Management Team continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at the national level and in Beni (operational headquarters) and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care. UNICEF is also active in the working groups on logistics and vaccination. A UNICEF security specialist is also deployed in the field to support security assessment and safety of the operations.

Beni and Butembo health zones are the most concerning areas for the response due to the high number of reported confirmed and probable cases. At the moment, UNICEF activities in risk communication and prevention, WASH, and psychosocial care are focused around five coordination hubs based in Beni, Butembo, Tchomia, and Mabalako health zones. One sub-coordination hub is operational in Bunia city.

The coordination of UNICEF’s response is dynamic due to the identification of confirmed cases and the geographical extension of the epidemic to newly affected health zones. UNICEF coordinates Musienene, Katwa, Masereka, Vuhovi, Kalanguta, and Kyondo’s response from the sub-coordination group based in Butembo health zone, and efforts are underway for a second coordination team to be based in Butembo. Efforts are also ongoing to put in place a coordination team in Komanda and Bunia.