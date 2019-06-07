07 Jun 2019

UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 26 May 2019

Highlights

• 13th May, a confirmed case has been reported in a new health zone,
Alimbongo health zone, North Kivu province

• 13-16th May, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and National Nutrition Program and with WCARO’s support, UNICEF DRC organised a workshop to integrate nutrition in the EVD response

• 23 May 2019, the United Nations declared the need for the wide scale up of the Ebola response. The UN Secretary-General has established a strengthened coordination and support mechanism in the epicenter of the outbreak, Butembo. MONUSCO Deputy UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) David Gressly has been appointed UN Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator (EERC) in the Ebola affected areas of the DRC.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1,920 total reported cases
(MoH, 26 May 2019)

1,826 confirmed cases
(MoH, 26 May 2019)

523 children <18 among confirmed cases
(MoH/ WHO, 26 May 2019)

1,187 deaths among confirmed cases
(MoH, 26 May 2019)

20,121 contacts under surveillance
(MoH, 26 May 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal
US$ 50.15 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to take place in the provinces North Kivu and Ituri, both affected by conflict and armed violence. According to latest risk assessments by the World Health Organization (WHO), the national and regional risk levels remain very high, while global risk levels remain low.

Since late February, recorded cases of Ebola have increased per weekly basis. A general deterioration of the security situation, and the persistence of community mistrust exacerbated by political tensions, have resulted in temporary suspension of activities and delays in case investigations. The high proportion of community deaths reported among confirmed cases, relatively low proportion of new cases who were known contacts under surveillance, existence of transmission chains linked to nosocomial infection, persistent delays in detection and isolation in ETCs, and challenges in the timely reporting and response to probable cases, are all factors increasing the likelihood of further chains of transmission in affected communities and increasing the risk of geographical spread both within the DRC.

During the past three weeks, reports indicate that transmission remains most intense in seven main hotspot areas:
Beni, Butembo, Kalunguta, Katwa, Mabalako, Mandima, and Musienene. Collectively, these health zones account for the vast majority (93%) of the 349 cases reported in the last 21 days between 1 - 21 May 2019. During this period, new cases were reported from 91 health areas within 15 of the 22 health zones affected to date.

As of 21 May, a total of 1866 confirmed and probable EVD cases have been reported, of which 1,241 died (case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total cases with recorded sex and age, 56% (1051) were female and 30% (545) were children aged less than 18 years. The number of healthcare workers affected has risen to 105 (6% of total cases). 490 EVD patients who received care at ETCs have been successfully discharged.

