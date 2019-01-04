UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 25 December 2018

Highlights

• The Strategic Response Plan (SRP) was reviewed by the Ministry of Health, leading to SRP 2.1 which covers the period up to 31 January 2019. Following this, the total budget required for the overall Ebola response in North Kivu and Ituri provinces for August 2018 to January 2019 is now estimated at USD 128.6 million, up from SRP 2’s USD 105 million.

• As part of the joint SRP 2.1, UNICEF’s budget requirement is now estimated at USD 25.7 million, an increase from USD 21.8 million in SRP 2. At present, UNICEF’s response has a funding shortfall of USD 3.9 million.

• The elections were postponed from 23 December to 30 December, with the National Election Commission further declaring that there will be no elections in Beni and Butembo in December due to the epidemic and instability. This has brought about pockets of civil unrest in affected areas, and the negative impact on the response is already being felt.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

585 total reported cases (MoH, 25 December 2018)

537 confirmed cases (MoH, 25December 2018)

308 deaths recorded among confirmed cases (MoH, 25 December 2018)

7,428 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 25 December 2018)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 25.763M

Key epidemiological developments

Key points in the evolution of the epidemic during the reporting period include a notable increase in confirmed cases reported in Oicha, Komanda, and Mabalako health zones, following a period with very minimal or no confirmed cases. In Komanda health zone, ramping up the response here has become a top priority. In Mangina, in Mabalako health zone, UNICEF is working with partners for the implementation of two mobile teams made up of WASH and communications staff to be rapidly deployed in locations with confirmed cases, working with communities and local actors to quickly scale-up control and prevention activities in the affected areas.

Beni, Butembo, Katwa, and Kalanguta health zones are also areas of concern for the epidemic due to the high number of reported confirmed and probable cases. This situation presents a high risk of the epidemic’s further spread to Goma due to high daily mobility from Butembo, particularly through the axe Butembo – Lubero – Goma. Although the epidemic seems to have stabilized in Beni, the risks still exist as surrounding geographical areas remain affected.