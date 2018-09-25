UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 24 September, 2018

Highlights

21 September, a confirmed case has been identified in Tchomia Health Zone, Ituri province. UNICEF has deployed a mixed team composed of WASH, C4D, and psychosocial to Tchomia to implement the response.

21 September, a meeting was held with the Secretary General of Ministry of health, UNICEF, WHO, and other partners to discuss capacity building in fifteen priority provinces as part of the Ebola emergency preparedness plan, which aims to control Ebola outbreaks within the country.

22 September, increasing security incidents in Beni, Butembo, and Tchomia Health Zone is hindering UNICEF’s operations in the affected areas.

SITUATION IN NUMBER

150 total reported cases (MoH, 23 September 2018)

118 confirmed cases (MoH, 23 September 2018)

100 deaths recorded (MoH, 23 September 2018)

1,836 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 22 September 2018)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 7.624M

Humanitarian leadership and coordination

The Crisis Management Team continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at the national level and in Beni (operational headquarters) and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care; and active in the working groups on logistics and vaccination. A UNICEF security specialist is also deployed in the field to support security assessment and safety of the operations. Beni health zone is the most worrying area for the response due to the high number of reported confirmed and probable cases. At the moment, UNICEF activities in risk communication and prevention, WASH, and psychosocial care are focused around three coordination hubs based in Beni, Butembo, and Mabalako Health Zone.

The coordination of UNICEF’s response is dynamic due to the identification of confirmed cases in Makeke, Mandima Health zone, Oicha Health Zone, Butembo, Masereka, and Tchomia Health Zone. UNICEF coordinates Makeke’s Ebola response from the coordination team based in Mangina Health Area and the coordination response for Oicha Health Zone. A coordination hub is put in place in Butembo Health Zone, which will also support the response in Masereka Health Zone.

A psychosocial and communication commissions have been set up in Butembo Health Zone, composed of five clinical psychologists and communications specialists. Due to the security access in Oicha and Masereka Health Zone, UNICEF works through local partners to implement its activities. The identification of a confirmed case in Tchomia Health Zone, Ituri, is important in the evolution of the Ebola epidemic as the confirmed Ebola case is located near Lake Albert, which is in close proximity to Uganda. This increases the risk of disease spill over to Uganda due to high movements of population across the lake and in the vicinity. Furthermore, the identification of a new case near Lake Albert places Bunia city at risk, which is located about 30km from Tchomia Health Zone. Due to security reasons, UNICEF’s response will be coordinated from Bunia. A mixed team composed of WASH, C4D, and psychosocial are currently underway to implement the response.