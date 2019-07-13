13 Jul 2019

UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 23 June 2019

from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Jun 2019
Highlights

  • According to UNHCR, 300,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are reported to have fled inter-ethnical violence in North Kivu and Ituri and nearly 20,000 people have reached Bunia with the risk that these populations be exposed to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). UNICEF is contributing to the overall response to this humanitarian situation, jointly with partners, and leading the community engagement component of their support and assistance.

  • Following the confirmation of three EVD cases from the same family in Uganda since June 11th, UNICEF participated in the cross-border mission in the affected areas conducted by the Congolese and Ugandan Ministries of Health, World Health Organization (WHO) and

  • On June 14th, the Emergency Committee, led by WHO, expressed its deep concern about the ongoing outbreak but did not declare it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, partly thanks to the implementation of community engagement

  • The United Nations developed a scale-up strategy for ending the 10th Ebola outbreak in DRC. This United Nations scale-up strategy provides a framework for organizing the response by the United Nations system in support of the Government of the DRC’s public health response priorities as well as to enhance the overall enabling environment within which the response is situate

