UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 20 January 2019

Highlights

• UNICEF and its partners began the deployment of a multi-sectoral team of 20 to 25 staff and a vaccination team to Oicha health zone to strengthen the capacities of local actors. UNICEF actions in the area are being reinforced through an integrated team of WASH, Communication for Development (C4D), and Child Protection and Psychosocial support staff.

• Schools started to reopen in Beni, Oicha, and Butembo health zones.

Schools in Beni (349 schools) and in Oicha (342 schools) were closed since mid-September for security reasons.

• Katwa and Butembo health zones are currently the epicentres of the epidemic, with a 65% increase in new confirmed cases reported in the last 21 days.

• The epidemic has now spread to 18 health zones, with 5 confirmed EVD cases in the newly affected health zones, Kayna and Manguredjipa. The outbreak in Kayna is of particular concern due to its proximity to the city of Goma and the neighbouring countries Rwanda and Uganda.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

689 total reported cases (MoH, 20 January 2019)

640 confirmed cases (MoH, 20 January 2019)

191 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH/WHO, 20 January 2019)

372 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 20 January 2019)

4,087 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 20 January 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 25.76 M

Key Epidemiological Developments

During the reporting period, a total of 60 newly confirmed EVD cases were reported, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 640, which is a 10% increase since the last report (580 confirmed cases). The total number of deaths reaches 372 individuals, an increase of 13% compared to the previous report (total of 329 deaths). The global case fatality rate among confirmed cases is at 58% with a women/ men ratio of 1.6. A total of 61 health care workers have been affected by Ebola since the start of the epidemic.

Katwa and Butembo health zones are currently the epicentres of the epidemic, with a 65% increase in newly confirmed cases over the last 21 days. After more than two weeks with no new cases in Beni health zone, two new confirmed cases were reported on 17 and 18 January 2019, including an 18-day old newborn. In Komanda health zone, no new confirmed cases were reported over the last ten days.

Two new health zones, Manguredjipa and Kayna in North Kivu province, were affected by EVD during the reporting period, bringing the number of health zones with confirmed cases to 18. Since October 2018, there has been an expansion to new health zones every month. Manguredjipa reported one case, while Kayna reported four cases. The outbreak in Kayna is of particular concern due to its proximity to the city of Goma and the neighbouring countries Rwanda and Uganda. In Komanda health zone, no new confirmed cases were reported over the last ten days.