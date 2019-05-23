UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 12 May 2019

Highlights

Insecurity persists in Katwa and Butembo health zones, resulting in temporary suspension of activities. On 3 May, a Safe and Dignified Burial team was violently attacked by community members after the burial of a confirmed Ebola case. On 8 May, 50-armed militia entered Butembo and opened fire in the city. This led to the temporary suspension of activities for five days

As of 7 May, women and children continue to be disproportionally affected by the virus, of the total cases with recorded sex and age, 57% (907) were female and 30% (475) were children aged less than 18 years.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1,705 total reported cases (MoH, 12 May 2019)

1,617 confirmed cases (MoH, 12 May 2019)

484 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH/ WHO, 12 May 2019)

1,036 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 12 May 2019)

12,320 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 12 May 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal

US$ 50.15 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to take place in the provinces North Kivu and Ituri, both affected by conflict and armed violence. According to latest risk assessments by the World Health Organization (WHO), the national and regional risk levels remain very high, while global risk levels remain low.

Since late February, recorded cases of Ebola have increased per weekly basis. A general deterioration of the security situation, and the persistence of community mistrust exacerbated by political tensions, have resulted in temporary suspension of activities and delays in case investigations. The high proportion of community deaths reported among confirmed cases, relatively low proportion of new cases who were known contacts under surveillance, existence of transmission chains linked to nosocomial infection, persistent delays in detection and isolation in ETCs, and challenges in the timely reporting and response to probable cases, are all factors increasing the likelihood of further chains of transmission in affected communities and increasing the risk of geographical spread both within the DRC.

This past week saw a continued increase in the number of new Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases reported in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a total of 106 new confirmed cases reported. The outbreak remains contained to a geographical area, with hotspot areas within Katwa, Mandima, Butembo, Mabalako and Musienene health zones. In the 21 days between 15 April – 5 May 2019, 76 health areas within 14 health zones reported new cases, representing 47% of the 163 health areas affected to date (Table 1 and Figure 2). During this period, a total of 298 confirmed cases were reported, the majority of which were from the health zones of Katwa (40%, n=120), Mandima (13%, n=40), Butembo (13%, n=38), Musienene (8%, n=25), Mabalako (8%, n=24), and Beni (6%, n=19).

As of 12 May 2019, a total of 1705 EVD cases, including 1617 confirmed and 88 probable cases, were reported. A total of 1,124 deaths were reported (overall case fatality ratio 66%), including 1036 deaths among confirmed cases. Of the 1705 confirmed and probable cases with known age and sex, 56% (951) were female, and 29% (502) were children aged less than 18 years. The number of healthcare workers affected has risen to 101 (6% of total cases).