UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 12 August 2019

Highlights

The number of new reported confirmed cases slightly decreased in comparison to the previous week (68 cases vs 94).

Beni continues to be the major hotspot of EVD transmission, followed by Mandima and Mambasa.

Given the high number of EVD cases reported in Mambasa and based on the need to increase the community engagement in the EVD response, UNICEF opened an operational office in Mambasa town.

On 8 August, a ceremony was held in Mangina for the official handover of the nursery to the health zone. Built by UNICEF partners, it will allow up to eighteen children whose parents are admitted at the ETC to avoid family separation.

In Goma, the emissary of Pope Francis in charge of human and integral development in the Vatican, surrounded by two emeritus bishops and the new bishop of Goma, reaffirmed the importance of adhering to the EVD response and raising awareness among local populations.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,831 total reported cases (MoH, 11 August 2019)

2,737 confirmed cases (MoH, 11 August 2019)

776 children <18 among confirmed cases (MoH, 11 August 2019)

1,798 deaths among confirmed cases (MoH, 11 August 2019)

16,328 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 11 August 2019)

UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal US$ 126.03 million

Key Epidemiological Developments

With more than 1,800 confirmed recorded deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) transmission continues to spread within several health zones of North Kivu and Ituri provinces, both affected by conflicts and humanitarian crisis.

As of 11 August, a total of 2,831 EVD cases were reported, among which 2,737 confirmed and 94 probable cases. More than two thirds of all EVD confirmed cases have died: 1,892 deaths, among which 1,798 confirmed and 94 probable cases (global case fatality ratio remains 67 per cent). During the reporting period (week 32), the number of new reported confirmed cases decreased from 94 confirmed cases in the previous week to 68 confirmed cases.

One new health zone was affected by the outbreak, Lolwa, in Ituri province during the reporting period. The cumulative number of health zones having reported at least one confirmed or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the epidemic has increased to 27. Seventeen of them (63 per cent) have reported at least one confirmed EVD case in the last three weeks. A total of 218 health areas have reported at least one confirmed or probable case of EVD since the beginning of the outbreak, of which 69 reported confirmed cases in the past three weeks.

During the reporting period, three health zones were reported with the most cases, including Beni (29 cases out of the 68 confirmed cases, 43 per cent), Mandima (11 cases, 16 per cent) and Mambasa (8 cases, 12 per cent). Although the overall total number of cases has decreased, there was an increase in the number of confirmed cases in three health zones: Beni (29 in week 32 vs 26 in week 31), Mambasa (8 in week 32 vs 2 in week 31), and Musienene (2 in week 32 in comparison to zero cases in the previous period). This may indicate an intensification of viral circulation.

The proportion of new confirmed cases listed as contacts remained low and decreased in comparison to the previous period (51 per cent on average in the two previous weeks against 42 per cent during the two last weeks). Among the new confirmed cases listed as contacts, the proportion of contacts followed on a regular basis increased significantly compared to the week before (74 per cent vs 67 per cent).

The proportion of community deaths among all confirmed cases increased and remains worrying (26 per cent in week 32 vs 23 per cent in week 31).

Disaggregated data by gender and age shows no change in the sex ratio: out of the 2,763 total cases recorded, 57 per cent (1,570 cases) are female and among these 60 per cent are of childbearing age (15-49 years). Twenty-nine per cent (810) are children aged less than 18 years old.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 151 health personnel have been affected by EVD (5.3 per cent of total cases) and among these cases, two cases were recorded during the reporting period.