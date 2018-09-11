UNICEF DR Congo Ebola Situation Report North Kivu and Ituri - 10 September 2018

Situation In Numbers

- 132 total reported cases (MoH, 9 September 2018)

- 101 confirmed cases (MoH, 9 September 2018)

- 91 deaths recorded (MoH, 9 September 2018)

- 1,945 contacts under surveillance (MoH, 9 September 2018)

- UNICEF Ebola Response Appeal: US$ 7.624M

Highlights

- 5 September, a confirmed case has been identified in Masereka Health Zone, North Kivu province.

- A coordination hub has been set up in Butembo Health Zone, with the psychosocial and communications already in place. UNICEF has deployed C4D, WASH, and psychosocial staff to support UNICEF interventions in Butembo Health Zone and Masereka Health Zone.

- As of 8 September, vaccinations have started in Masereka and Butembo Health Zone, in addition to previously affected health zones.

Humanitarian leadership and coordination

The Crisis Management Team continued to meet daily under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with all concerned partners and with the chairs of the different working groups providing thematic updates. UNICEF continues to participate actively in the coordination meetings at the national level and in Beni (operational headquarters) and co-leads the commissions on communication, WASH and psychosocial care; and active in the working groups on logistics and vaccination. A UNICEF security specialist is also deployed in the field to support security assessment and safety of the operations.

Mabalako health zone remains the most worrying area for the response due to the high number of reported confirmed and probable cases. At the moment, UNICEF activities in risk communication and prevention, WASH, and psychosocial care are focused in Beni and Mabalako Health Zone, North Kivu province, however, UNICEF continues to implement prevention activities in other parts of North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

The coordination of UNICEF’s response is dynamic due to the identification of confirmed cases in Makeke, Mandima Health zone, Oicha Health Zone, Butembo and Masereka Health Zone. UNICEF coordinates Makeke’s Ebola response from the coordination team based in Mangina Health Area and the coordination response for Oicha Health Zone. A new coordination hub is currently being put in place in Butembo Health Zone, which will also support the response in Masereka Health Zone.

A psychosocial and communication commissions have been set up in Butembo Health Zone, composed of five clinical psychologists and communications specialists. Due to the security access in Oicha and Masereka Health Zone, UNICEF works through a local partner to implement its activities.